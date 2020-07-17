All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:39 PM

4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest

4148 Broadstairs Southwest Drive · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4148 Broadstairs Southwest Drive, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have any available units?
4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4148 Broadstairs Drive Southwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity