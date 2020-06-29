All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

408 Cameron Ave NE

408 Cameron Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

408 Cameron Ave NE, Concord, NC 28025
Overbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
408 Cameron Avenue, NE Concord NC - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath

For Showing Appt: 704-202-3660

(RLNE4861914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have any available units?
408 Cameron Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 408 Cameron Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
408 Cameron Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Cameron Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE offer parking?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have a pool?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Cameron Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Cameron Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
