Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 3711 Winterberry Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
3711 Winterberry Court
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3711 Winterberry Court
3711 Winterberry Court Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Cabarrus Country Club
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3711 Winterberry Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Weddington Woods - Well-Maintained Cute Ranch Home on cul-de-sac featuring a split floor plan and easy access to 85. Grill As-Is. Washer and dryer are conveyed as-is; no repair and no replacement.
(RLNE5030871)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 Winterberry Court have any available units?
3711 Winterberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3711 Winterberry Court have?
Some of 3711 Winterberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3711 Winterberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Winterberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Winterberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Winterberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Winterberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Winterberry Court offers parking.
Does 3711 Winterberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Winterberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Winterberry Court have a pool?
No, 3711 Winterberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Winterberry Court have accessible units?
No, 3711 Winterberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Winterberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Winterberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027
Similar Pages
Concord 1 Bedrooms
Concord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with Balcony
Concord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabarrus Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College