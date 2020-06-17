All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

357 Freedom St SW

357 Freedom Street Southwest · (704) 594-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Freedom Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Coming soon!

CONTACT THE LOCAL OFFICE FOR AVAILABLE UNITS LIST. Evolve the way you live and experience one of the most affordable and traditional apartment communities this wonderful town has to offer. 357 Freedom offers alluring two bedroom floor plans. No matter which apartment you choose, you'll find spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with appliances, generous storage space, and private patios/ balconies that make your home a place you'll be excited to call your own! *Additional $67 for water*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Freedom St SW have any available units?
357 Freedom St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 357 Freedom St SW currently offering any rent specials?
357 Freedom St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Freedom St SW pet-friendly?
No, 357 Freedom St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 357 Freedom St SW offer parking?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not offer parking.
Does 357 Freedom St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Freedom St SW have a pool?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not have a pool.
Does 357 Freedom St SW have accessible units?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Freedom St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Freedom St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Freedom St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
