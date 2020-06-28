339 Fox Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom home with front porch. Rear deck with private back yard. New appliances and carpets, fresh paint ready to move in. Washer and dryer included. Lawn service included in rent.