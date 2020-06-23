All apartments in Concord
337 Fox St SW
337 Fox St SW

337 Fox St SW · No Longer Available
Location

337 Fox St SW, Concord, NC 28025
Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with front porch. Private back yard. New appliances and carpets, fresh paint ready to move in. Washer and dryer included. Lawn service included in rent. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

