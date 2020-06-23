Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 337 Fox St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
337 Fox St SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
337 Fox St SW
337 Fox St SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
337 Fox St SW, Concord, NC 28025
Logan
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with front porch. Private back yard. New appliances and carpets, fresh paint ready to move in. Washer and dryer included. Lawn service included in rent. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 337 Fox St SW have any available units?
337 Fox St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
What amenities does 337 Fox St SW have?
Some of 337 Fox St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 337 Fox St SW currently offering any rent specials?
337 Fox St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Fox St SW pet-friendly?
No, 337 Fox St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 337 Fox St SW offer parking?
No, 337 Fox St SW does not offer parking.
Does 337 Fox St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Fox St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Fox St SW have a pool?
No, 337 Fox St SW does not have a pool.
Does 337 Fox St SW have accessible units?
No, 337 Fox St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Fox St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Fox St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Fox St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Fox St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Similar Pages
Concord 1 Bedrooms
Concord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with Balcony
Concord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabarrus Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College