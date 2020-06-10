All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 3244 Oulten Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
3244 Oulten Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3244 Oulten Street

3244 Oulten St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3244 Oulten St, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hampden Village - Lovely move in ready home in Concord. Open living area with gas fireplace and great kitchen with all appliances and plenty of storage. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and garden tub with separate shower. 2 more large bedroom and huge bonus room. Don't miss this one!

(RLNE5112780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Oulten Street have any available units?
3244 Oulten Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Oulten Street have?
Some of 3244 Oulten Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Oulten Street currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Oulten Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Oulten Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Oulten Street offer parking?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street offers parking.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have a pool?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have accessible units?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College