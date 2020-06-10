Hampden Village - Lovely move in ready home in Concord. Open living area with gas fireplace and great kitchen with all appliances and plenty of storage. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and garden tub with separate shower. 2 more large bedroom and huge bonus room. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3244 Oulten Street have any available units?
3244 Oulten Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Oulten Street have?
Some of 3244 Oulten Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Oulten Street currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Oulten Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Oulten Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Oulten Street offer parking?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street offers parking.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have a pool?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have accessible units?
No, 3244 Oulten Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Oulten Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Oulten Street has units with dishwashers.