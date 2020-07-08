All apartments in Concord
3235 Runneymede Street.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

3235 Runneymede Street

3235 Runneymede Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Runneymede Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home in Hampden Village, open floor plan, stainless appliances, fenced yard, huge master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3235 Runneymede Street have any available units?
3235 Runneymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 3235 Runneymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Runneymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Runneymede Street pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Runneymede Street offers parking.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street have a pool?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street have accessible units?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Runneymede Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Runneymede Street does not have units with air conditioning.

