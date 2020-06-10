All apartments in Concord
Location

314 Hamilton Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Triplex 2 bed,1 bath unit near downtown Concord - Available 2/10/20

Spacious 750 sf. Large living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven with washer/dryer connections. Laminate or vinyl floor throughout unit. Central heat/air. All electric. Water/Sewer included. Mini blinds on all windows. Nice full bathroom with some updates. Water and Sewer included.

Pets- only 1 cat allowed, no dogs

Qualifications: Please do drive-by unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $2175/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

Directions:Concord Pkwy/Us-29/US-601 S, slight left onto Church Street, left onto Brookwood Ave., right onto Hillandale Street, slight left onto American Ave., right onto Hamilton. Property is on the left.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4674224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have any available units?
314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have?
Some of 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 is pet friendly.
Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 offer parking?
No, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 does not offer parking.
Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have a pool?
No, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have accessible units?
No, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Hamilton Dr NE #3 has units with dishwashers.

