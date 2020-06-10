314 Hamilton Dr NE #3.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Triplex 2 bed,1 bath unit near downtown Concord - Available 2/10/20



Spacious 750 sf. Large living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven with washer/dryer connections. Laminate or vinyl floor throughout unit. Central heat/air. All electric. Water/Sewer included. Mini blinds on all windows. Nice full bathroom with some updates. Water and Sewer included.



Pets- only 1 cat allowed, no dogs



Qualifications: Please do drive-by unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $2175/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



Directions:Concord Pkwy/Us-29/US-601 S, slight left onto Church Street, left onto Brookwood Ave., right onto Hillandale Street, slight left onto American Ave., right onto Hamilton. Property is on the left.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4674224)