Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:15 PM

306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest

306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Older Home in Concord with a Completely Renovated Interior, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Huge Kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Close to Marvin Caldwell Park and Echo Park.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have any available units?
306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Hilltop Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

