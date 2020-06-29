All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 301 Country Club Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
301 Country Club Drive Northeast
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:58 PM

301 Country Club Drive Northeast

301 Country Club Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

301 Country Club Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189585?source=marketing

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

*APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED*

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have any available units?
301 Country Club Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have?
Some of 301 Country Club Drive Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Country Club Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
301 Country Club Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Country Club Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Country Club Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Country Club Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College