301 Country Club Drive Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189585?source=marketing



The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.



All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.



*APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED*



1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.

2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO

3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.

4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.

5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.

6. Co-signers are not permitted.



Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent



If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360



Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.