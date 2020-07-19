All apartments in Concord
2998 Champion Lane Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2998 Champion Lane Southwest

2998 Champion Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2998 Champion Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,232 sf home is located in Concord, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have any available units?
2998 Champion Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have?
Some of 2998 Champion Lane Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2998 Champion Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2998 Champion Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 Champion Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 Champion Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2998 Champion Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
