Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2954 Deep Cove Drive NW
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

2954 Deep Cove Drive NW

2954 Deep Cove Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Deep Cove Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,626 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 16, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease

(RLNE5068322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have any available units?
2954 Deep Cove Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have?
Some of 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Deep Cove Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 Deep Cove Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
