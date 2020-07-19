All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
2845 Island Point Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019

2845 Island Point Drive Northwest

2845 Island Point Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Island Point Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Concord, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have any available units?
2845 Island Point Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Island Point Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
