All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
268 Southcircle Drive Northwest
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:55 PM

268 Southcircle Drive Northwest

268 South Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

268 South Circle Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly renovated full brick town-home in Northwest Cabarrus school district. New floors! Private back deck. Great living space! Close to the interstate! Come and see! Water and Trash service provided by Landord at $50 per month.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $960 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $910, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $960, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have any available units?
268 Southcircle Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
268 Southcircle Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College