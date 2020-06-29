All apartments in Concord
2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW
2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW

2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Poplar Cove subdivision, all that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have any available units?
2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW offer parking?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have a pool?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2672 Poplar Cove Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
