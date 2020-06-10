260 Odell Dr NW

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 5/15/20.



Welcome to 260 Odell Drive NW! This farm house styled home built in 1900 has been renovated and is ready for a the perfect new resident! Spacious rooms and a cozy down home feel makes this home a gem! Enjoy a large front porch fit for calming, summer nights and sipping sweat tea. New appliances await you inside with a new vinyl floor kitchen floor that's easy to keep clean! Spacious yard is great for the kids and fur kids. Close to Carolina Mall and more! Don't miss out! Schedule your tour today online!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**