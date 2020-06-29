Rent Calculator
26 Patton Ct SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
26 Patton Ct SE
26 Patton Court Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
26 Patton Court Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful single-family home has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen, a generous living room, dinning room, with all appliances. Come see today. This charmer won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26 Patton Ct SE have any available units?
26 Patton Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26 Patton Ct SE have?
Some of 26 Patton Ct SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26 Patton Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
26 Patton Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Patton Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Patton Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 26 Patton Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 26 Patton Ct SE offers parking.
Does 26 Patton Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Patton Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Patton Ct SE have a pool?
No, 26 Patton Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 26 Patton Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 26 Patton Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Patton Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Patton Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
