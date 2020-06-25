All apartments in Concord
252 Patrick Avenue SW

252 Patrick Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

252 Patrick Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,810 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5733344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have any available units?
252 Patrick Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have?
Some of 252 Patrick Avenue SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Patrick Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
252 Patrick Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Patrick Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 252 Patrick Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 252 Patrick Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Patrick Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have a pool?
Yes, 252 Patrick Avenue SW has a pool.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 252 Patrick Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Patrick Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Patrick Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Patrick Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
