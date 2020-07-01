All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

2512 Calgary Place Northwest

2512 Calgary Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Calgary Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this gorgeous full brick home in a wonderful neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with a bonus room over the garage which could be a 4th bedroom, 2 full baths. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Laminate hardwoods in main living areas. Excellent location and great schools. Washer/Dryer, lawn mower, some yard tools, all provided for the new tenant.

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $1695 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have any available units?
2512 Calgary Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have?
Some of 2512 Calgary Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Calgary Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Calgary Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Calgary Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Calgary Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Calgary Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
