2512 Calgary Place Northwest

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this gorgeous full brick home in a wonderful neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with a bonus room over the garage which could be a 4th bedroom, 2 full baths. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Laminate hardwoods in main living areas. Excellent location and great schools. Washer/Dryer, lawn mower, some yard tools, all provided for the new tenant.



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $1695 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.