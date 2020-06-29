Rent Calculator
25 Ridenhour Ct
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 11
25 Ridenhour Ct
25 Ridenhour Court Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
25 Ridenhour Court Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Eastcliff
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5627311)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have any available units?
25 Ridenhour Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 25 Ridenhour Ct currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ridenhour Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ridenhour Ct pet-friendly?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct offer parking?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not offer parking.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have a pool?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have accessible units?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Ridenhour Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Ridenhour Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
