Home
/
Concord, NC
/
247 Country Club Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

247 Country Club Drive

247 Country Club Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

247 Country Club Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Main level condo in super location. New stainless appliances in Kitchen, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures. close to Carolina Mall, I-85 and Concord Mills area. Clean and neat as a pin and very low average utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Country Club Drive have any available units?
247 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 247 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
247 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 247 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 247 Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 247 Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 247 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 247 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 247 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 247 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

