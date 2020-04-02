All apartments in Concord
227 Stonewall Circle SW
227 Stonewall Circle SW

227 Stonewall Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

227 Stonewall Circle Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home With Wooden Flooring Throughout
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.

(RLNE5225217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have any available units?
227 Stonewall Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 227 Stonewall Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
227 Stonewall Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Stonewall Circle SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Stonewall Circle SW is pet friendly.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW offer parking?
No, 227 Stonewall Circle SW does not offer parking.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Stonewall Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have a pool?
Yes, 227 Stonewall Circle SW has a pool.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 227 Stonewall Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Stonewall Circle SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Stonewall Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Stonewall Circle SW does not have units with air conditioning.

