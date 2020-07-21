Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2255 Galloway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2255 Galloway Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2255 Galloway Lane
2255 Galloway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
2255 Galloway Lane, Concord, NC 28025
The Mills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4832778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have any available units?
2255 Galloway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 2255 Galloway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Galloway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Galloway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane offer parking?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have a pool?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027
Similar Pages
Concord 1 Bedroom Apartments
Concord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with Pools
Concord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabarrus Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College