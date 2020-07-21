All apartments in Concord
2255 Galloway Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2255 Galloway Lane

2255 Galloway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Galloway Lane, Concord, NC 28025
The Mills

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4832778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Galloway Lane have any available units?
2255 Galloway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2255 Galloway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Galloway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Galloway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane offer parking?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have a pool?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Galloway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Galloway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
