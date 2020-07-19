2132 Baggins Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Exquisite 5 Bedroom home! Great 2 Story Foyer, Formal living and Dining both with Decorative Archways, Soaring Ceilings, Grand Great Room Centered with Gas Fireplace, Luxurious Owner Suite on the Main Level. Private Master Bath with Garden/Jacquzzi Tub, Separate Shower, 2 Vanity Sinks, and a Huge Walk in Closet, Gorgeous Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances Bar Seating and an Over-sized Breakfast, Hardwoods, Tile, Large Fenced Yard. Patio for Entertaining. This home has been perfectly maintained. A must see to truly appreciate!