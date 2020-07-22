Rent Calculator
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 212 Andrews St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
212 Andrews St NW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 Andrews St NW
212 Andrews Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
212 Andrews Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable home with lots of features, all electric. Convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 Andrews St NW have any available units?
212 Andrews St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 212 Andrews St NW currently offering any rent specials?
212 Andrews St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Andrews St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Andrews St NW is pet friendly.
Does 212 Andrews St NW offer parking?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not offer parking.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have a pool?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have a pool.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have accessible units?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
