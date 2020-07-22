All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 212 Andrews St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
212 Andrews St NW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

212 Andrews St NW

212 Andrews Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

212 Andrews Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable home with lots of features, all electric. Convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Andrews St NW have any available units?
212 Andrews St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 212 Andrews St NW currently offering any rent specials?
212 Andrews St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Andrews St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Andrews St NW is pet friendly.
Does 212 Andrews St NW offer parking?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not offer parking.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have a pool?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have a pool.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have accessible units?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Andrews St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Andrews St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College