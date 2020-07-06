Rent Calculator
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
206 Brown Street Southwest
1 of 1
206 Brown Street Southwest
206 Brown Street Southwest
Location
206 Brown Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Hartsell School
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION
Nice house located close to downtown Concord and Hwy 601. Includes Stove. No Pets/No Smoking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have any available units?
206 Brown Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
Is 206 Brown Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
206 Brown Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Brown Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Brown Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Brown Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
