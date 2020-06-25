205 Guy Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Large Yard in Great Location!! COMPLETELY REMODELED! Large Master Bedroom with private ensuite bath. Two spacious additional bedrooms. Lots of Closet space! Huge kitchen open to Dining Room and Great Room. Excellent Storage. Located near Downtown Concord and Barber Scotia College. A MUST SEE!