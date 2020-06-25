All apartments in Concord
205 Guy Avenue
205 Guy Avenue

205 Guy Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

205 Guy Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025
Old Concord Middle School

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Large Yard in Great Location!! COMPLETELY REMODELED! Large Master Bedroom with private ensuite bath. Two spacious additional bedrooms. Lots of Closet space! Huge kitchen open to Dining Room and Great Room. Excellent Storage. Located near Downtown Concord and Barber Scotia College. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Guy Avenue have any available units?
205 Guy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Guy Avenue have?
Some of 205 Guy Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Guy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 Guy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Guy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 Guy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 205 Guy Avenue offer parking?
No, 205 Guy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 205 Guy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Guy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Guy Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 Guy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 Guy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 Guy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Guy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Guy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
