Concord, NC
1937 Wilburn Park Lane
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:16 AM
1937 Wilburn Park Lane
1937 Wilburn Park Lane Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1937 Wilburn Park Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have any available units?
1937 Wilburn Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
Is 1937 Wilburn Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Wilburn Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Wilburn Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have a pool?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Wilburn Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Wilburn Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
