All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 149 American Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
149 American Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:14 AM

149 American Avenue

149 American Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

149 American Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 American Avenue have any available units?
149 American Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 149 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 American Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 American Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 149 American Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 American Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 American Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 American Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 149 American Avenue has a pool.
Does 149 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 American Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 American Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 American Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College