BEAUTIFUL OLDER RANCH HOME IN TIP TOP CONDITION !!! WOW!! LOVELY WOOD FLOORS THRU MOST OF HOUSE/ 3 BEDROOMS/1.5 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL/ NICE SIZE BEDROOMS / LARGE LIVING ROOM/ SEPERATE DINING ROOM/ BK NOOK AT KTICHEN W/ EAT AT BAR / WARM NEUTRAL COLORS THRUOUT/ ATTACHED CARPORT/UNF BASEMENT FOR POTENTIAL STORAGE/ OVERSIZED CITY LOT OVER 1/2 ACRE/ NO PETS/NON SMOKER/ TENANT CREDIT APPLICATION REQUIRED/ $ 1375 MONTH RENT/$1375 DEPOSIT UPON TENANT APPROVAL/ CONTACT MORGAN REALTORS 704 455 5122 TO PREVIEW THIS HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have any available units?
148 Ingleside Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have?
Some of 148 Ingleside Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Ingleside Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
148 Ingleside Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.