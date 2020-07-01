All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 148 Ingleside Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
148 Ingleside Drive SE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

148 Ingleside Drive SE

148 Ingleside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

148 Ingleside Drive Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BEAUTIFUL OLDER RANCH HOME IN TIP TOP CONDITION !!! WOW!! LOVELY WOOD FLOORS THRU MOST OF HOUSE/ 3 BEDROOMS/1.5 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL/ NICE SIZE BEDROOMS / LARGE LIVING ROOM/ SEPERATE DINING ROOM/ BK NOOK AT KTICHEN W/ EAT AT BAR / WARM NEUTRAL COLORS THRUOUT/ ATTACHED CARPORT/UNF BASEMENT FOR POTENTIAL STORAGE/ OVERSIZED CITY LOT OVER 1/2 ACRE/ NO PETS/NON SMOKER/ TENANT CREDIT APPLICATION REQUIRED/ $ 1375 MONTH RENT/$1375 DEPOSIT UPON TENANT APPROVAL/ CONTACT MORGAN REALTORS 704 455 5122 TO PREVIEW THIS HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have any available units?
148 Ingleside Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have?
Some of 148 Ingleside Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Ingleside Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
148 Ingleside Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Ingleside Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 148 Ingleside Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 148 Ingleside Drive SE offers parking.
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Ingleside Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have a pool?
No, 148 Ingleside Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 148 Ingleside Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Ingleside Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Ingleside Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College