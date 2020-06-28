139 Melba Av SW

Amenities

Reduced !!! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in SW Concord, NC - Newly built home on corner lot w/ custom maple cabinets granite countertops & stainless steel appliances(S.S. stove & frig. to be installed before tenant move-in)& under-mount sink in the kitchen. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Upgrade LTV tile flooring in kitchen, family room, & hall. Dark bronze hardware, light fixtures, ceiling fans, Master with 2 closets, Master Bath, Architectural dimensional shingles & ridge vent, Covered front porch & wide driveway for double parking.



