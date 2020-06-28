All apartments in Concord
139 Melba Av SW
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

139 Melba Av SW

139 Melba Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Concord
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

139 Melba Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Reduced !!! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in SW Concord, NC - Newly built home on corner lot w/ custom maple cabinets granite countertops & stainless steel appliances(S.S. stove & frig. to be installed before tenant move-in)& under-mount sink in the kitchen. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Upgrade LTV tile flooring in kitchen, family room, & hall. Dark bronze hardware, light fixtures, ceiling fans, Master with 2 closets, Master Bath, Architectural dimensional shingles & ridge vent, Covered front porch & wide driveway for double parking.

(RLNE5131657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Melba Av SW have any available units?
139 Melba Av SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Melba Av SW have?
Some of 139 Melba Av SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Melba Av SW currently offering any rent specials?
139 Melba Av SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Melba Av SW pet-friendly?
No, 139 Melba Av SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 139 Melba Av SW offer parking?
Yes, 139 Melba Av SW offers parking.
Does 139 Melba Av SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Melba Av SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Melba Av SW have a pool?
No, 139 Melba Av SW does not have a pool.
Does 139 Melba Av SW have accessible units?
No, 139 Melba Av SW does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Melba Av SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Melba Av SW does not have units with dishwashers.
