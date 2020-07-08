All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW

1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,554 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have any available units?
1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have?
Some of 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW offer parking?
No, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW has a pool.
Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have accessible units?
No, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW has units with dishwashers.
