Concord, NC
1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest

1264 Abbey Ridge Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Abbey Ridge Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have any available units?
1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Abbey Ridge Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

