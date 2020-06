Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Must see new construction. Spacious floor plan, large rooms equipped with a 3rd floor loft with a private bathroom. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Dual vanities. You don't want to miss out on this one. Allows small dogs and does not allow cats.