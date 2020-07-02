Rent Calculator
Concord, NC
1243 Farm Branch Drive
1243 Farm Branch Drive
1243 Farm Branch Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1243 Farm Branch Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full baths. Open floor plan with many upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have any available units?
1243 Farm Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have?
Some of 1243 Farm Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1243 Farm Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Farm Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Farm Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1243 Farm Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Farm Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 Farm Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 1243 Farm Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1243 Farm Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Farm Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 Farm Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
