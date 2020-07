Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome with master on main level,spacious kitchen with island, granite, SS appliances, lots of storage, living and dining area, hardwood floors on main level, two bedrooms, loft and full bathroom upstairs, two car garage, walking distance to restaurants, easy access to I485/I77/I85, Ready for immediate occupancy! Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee