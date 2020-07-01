11066 JC Murray Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 batch. Approximately 1780 s.f. townhome. Edison Square Townhomes community offers pool, shopping, restaurants and Grocery store in walkable distance. Prime location and easy access to I-85, I-77 & I-485. Upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove), 42" cabinets. Hardwood floors on main!. Brand new Refrigerator, washer and dryer in the unit. Master bath has ceramic tile, granite vanity. privacy fenced back yard. Finished 1-car garage. Instructions: Supra Key Lockbox/Key, No Sign, Showing Service, Vacant