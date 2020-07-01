All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 11066 JC Murray Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
11066 JC Murray Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

11066 JC Murray Drive

11066 J C Murray Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11066 J C Murray Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 batch. Approximately 1780 s.f. townhome. Edison Square Townhomes community offers pool, shopping, restaurants and Grocery store in walkable distance. Prime location and easy access to I-85, I-77 & I-485. Upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove), 42" cabinets. Hardwood floors on main!. Brand new Refrigerator, washer and dryer in the unit. Master bath has ceramic tile, granite vanity. privacy fenced back yard. Finished 1-car garage. Instructions: Supra Key Lockbox/Key, No Sign, Showing Service, Vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11066 JC Murray Drive have any available units?
11066 JC Murray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 11066 JC Murray Drive have?
Some of 11066 JC Murray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11066 JC Murray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11066 JC Murray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11066 JC Murray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11066 JC Murray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 11066 JC Murray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11066 JC Murray Drive offers parking.
Does 11066 JC Murray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11066 JC Murray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11066 JC Murray Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11066 JC Murray Drive has a pool.
Does 11066 JC Murray Drive have accessible units?
No, 11066 JC Murray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11066 JC Murray Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11066 JC Murray Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College