Concord, NC
10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest

10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,441 sf home is located in Huntersville, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have any available units?
10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have?
Some of 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does offer parking.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10367 Wesson Hunt Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
