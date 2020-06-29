Amenities

10337 Freshwater Court Available 07/24/20 CABARRUS SCHOOLS/WINDING WALK NEIGHBORHOOD/4 BEDROOM/3 BATH - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main floor. Bedroom w/full bath on main. Large master suite on 2nd floor w/spa-like master bath. Additional living area at top of stairs. Expanded dining room offers fabulous view of large fenced back yard w/patio pavers & fire pit. Cul de sac lot. Enjoy community playground, pool, basketball court and tennis courts. Cabarrus County Schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2369045)