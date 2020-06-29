All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 10337 Freshwater Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
10337 Freshwater Court
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

10337 Freshwater Court

10337 Fresh Water Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10337 Fresh Water Ct, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
10337 Freshwater Court Available 07/24/20 CABARRUS SCHOOLS/WINDING WALK NEIGHBORHOOD/4 BEDROOM/3 BATH - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main floor. Bedroom w/full bath on main. Large master suite on 2nd floor w/spa-like master bath. Additional living area at top of stairs. Expanded dining room offers fabulous view of large fenced back yard w/patio pavers & fire pit. Cul de sac lot. Enjoy community playground, pool, basketball court and tennis courts. Cabarrus County Schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2369045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 Freshwater Court have any available units?
10337 Freshwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10337 Freshwater Court have?
Some of 10337 Freshwater Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 Freshwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
10337 Freshwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 Freshwater Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10337 Freshwater Court is pet friendly.
Does 10337 Freshwater Court offer parking?
No, 10337 Freshwater Court does not offer parking.
Does 10337 Freshwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10337 Freshwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 Freshwater Court have a pool?
Yes, 10337 Freshwater Court has a pool.
Does 10337 Freshwater Court have accessible units?
No, 10337 Freshwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 Freshwater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10337 Freshwater Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College