Concord, NC
1025 Boulder Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1025 Boulder Drive

1025 Boulder Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Concord
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

1025 Boulder Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,211 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5225247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Boulder Drive have any available units?
1025 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 1025 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Boulder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive offer parking?
No, 1025 Boulder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Boulder Drive has a pool.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Boulder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Boulder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

