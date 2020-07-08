All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 Meadowbrook Lane

1020 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 2 car garage, deck and patio. Central air and gas heat. Fireplace. Stove and dishwasher. Fresh paint, some new floor coverings. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
1020 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 1020 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

