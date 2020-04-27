All apartments in Cleveland County
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3735 Robert Riding

3735 Robert Riding Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Robert Riding Rd, Cleveland County, NC 28150

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Duplex in County Setting outside Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00
Deposit: 587.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath
The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key.

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

We do not supply or maintain any appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

