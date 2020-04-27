3735 Robert Riding

Amenities

Duplex in County Setting outside Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00

Deposit: 587.50

*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.

The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath

The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C



Applications:

55.00 per adult (18+)

You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.



To View the home:

Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key.



NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!



The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.



We do not supply or maintain any appliances



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694513)