117 Diploma Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now!



This home is move in ready!



- Total Electric

- Pets Not Allowed

-Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.



If you would like to apply, you can apply at www.srpmanagement.net.

For Details & Inquiries, text 704-868-4065!



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.