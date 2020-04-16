All apartments in Cleveland County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:01 PM

117 Diploma Drive

117 Diploma Drive · (704) 350-2721
Location

117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC 28152

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now!

This home is move in ready!

- Total Electric
- Pets Not Allowed
-Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.

If you would like to apply, you can apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
For Details & Inquiries, text 704-868-4065!

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Diploma Drive have any available units?
117 Diploma Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 117 Diploma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Diploma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Diploma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Diploma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Diploma Drive offer parking?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 117 Diploma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Diploma Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Diploma Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Diploma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Diploma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Diploma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
