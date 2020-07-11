Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance pool table

Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire Pit, Stallings Mill is the place you want to call home. You can also Live Fit! at our Fitness Center with state of the art equipment with 24-hour access. Surf the web at our 24-hour Business Center or enjoy a delicious cup of coffee in our Spacious, Modern Clubhouse with Wi-Fi access. We didn't forget about your furry friends either! Our pet friendly community also boasts both a leash free Pup Park and Pet Washing Station. Stallings Mill is conveniently located in Clayton, NC at the corner of U.S. 70 Business and Shotwell Road. Clayton offers you convenient access to surrounding cities including Smithfield, Garner, Cary and Knightdale. Whether you are commuting to work in RTP, CISCO, Amazon, Grifol's or Novo Nordisk, you will come home to