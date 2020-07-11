All apartments in Clayton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Stallings Mill

47 Stallings Mill Loop · (850) 940-3168
Location

47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC 27520
Municipal Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 295-205 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 245-207 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 295-207 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28-306 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 316-306 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 245-206 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316-104 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stallings Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
pool table
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire Pit, Stallings Mill is the place you want to call home. You can also Live Fit! at our Fitness Center with state of the art equipment with 24-hour access. Surf the web at our 24-hour Business Center or enjoy a delicious cup of coffee in our Spacious, Modern Clubhouse with Wi-Fi access. We didn't forget about your furry friends either! Our pet friendly community also boasts both a leash free Pup Park and Pet Washing Station. Stallings Mill is conveniently located in Clayton, NC at the corner of U.S. 70 Business and Shotwell Road. Clayton offers you convenient access to surrounding cities including Smithfield, Garner, Cary and Knightdale. Whether you are commuting to work in RTP, CISCO, Amazon, Grifol's or Novo Nordisk, you will come home to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100-$150 per month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stallings Mill have any available units?
Stallings Mill has 15 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stallings Mill have?
Some of Stallings Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stallings Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Stallings Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stallings Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Stallings Mill is pet friendly.
Does Stallings Mill offer parking?
Yes, Stallings Mill offers parking.
Does Stallings Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stallings Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stallings Mill have a pool?
Yes, Stallings Mill has a pool.
Does Stallings Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Stallings Mill has accessible units.
Does Stallings Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, Stallings Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Stallings Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stallings Mill has units with air conditioning.
