China Grove, NC
901 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

901 Myrtle Avenue

901 South Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 South Myrtle Avenue, China Grove, NC 28023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home situated on a large lot in a peaceful neighborhood. Home has been fully renovated. Fresh paint with updated floors throughout the house. Beautiful farmhouse sink in the kitchen & screened in porch off of kitchen with a one car carport! NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

