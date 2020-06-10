Fully renovated duplex with 2 bedrooms and bathroom, comes with beautiful hardwood floors, washer & dryer connection, central air, big open kitchen, new windows, and good size closets. Come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 S Franklin St have any available units?
714 S Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in China Grove, NC.
What amenities does 714 S Franklin St have?
Some of 714 S Franklin St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
714 S Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.