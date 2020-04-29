Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
68 Walnut Street
68 Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
68 Walnut Street, China Grove, NC 28023
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
68 Walnut Street, China Grove NC - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Gas Heat
Central Air
Lawn Care included in rent
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3054125)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68 Walnut Street have any available units?
68 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
China Grove, NC
.
Is 68 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in China Grove
.
Does 68 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 68 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 68 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
