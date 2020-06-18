Rent Calculator
Home
/
China Grove, NC
/
645 Bostian Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC 28023
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 645 Bostian Rd have any available units?
645 Bostian Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
China Grove, NC
.
What amenities does 645 Bostian Rd have?
Some of 645 Bostian Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 645 Bostian Rd currently offering any rent specials?
645 Bostian Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Bostian Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Bostian Rd is pet friendly.
Does 645 Bostian Rd offer parking?
Yes, 645 Bostian Rd does offer parking.
Does 645 Bostian Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Bostian Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Bostian Rd have a pool?
No, 645 Bostian Rd does not have a pool.
Does 645 Bostian Rd have accessible units?
No, 645 Bostian Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Bostian Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Bostian Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Bostian Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 Bostian Rd has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
