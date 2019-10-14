All apartments in China Grove
Find more places like 141 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
China Grove, NC
/
141 2nd Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:17 PM

141 2nd Avenue

141 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

141 2nd Avenue, China Grove, NC 28023

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This town home features all appliances, great layout, new carpet throughout,convenient location and lawn maintenance is included.Must see!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 2nd Avenue have any available units?
141 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in China Grove, NC.
Is 141 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in China Grove.
Does 141 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 141 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMint Hill, NC
Mount Holly, NCDenver, NCStallings, NCClemmons, NCMonroe, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NCBelmont, NCWeddington, NCPineville, NCRanlo, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College