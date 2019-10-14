This town home features all appliances, great layout, new carpet throughout,convenient location and lawn maintenance is included.Must see!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 2nd Avenue have any available units?
141 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in China Grove, NC.
Is 141 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.